LG Polls: APC records 100 percent victory

The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has recorded one hundred percent victory at the 2018 Edo State Local Government Elections held on Saturday as the party swept all the eighteen councils.

The APC candidates in the chairmanship and councillorship positions were declared winners by the chairman, Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), Professor Stanley Orobator at the commission secretariat, Benin City on Sunday.

It would be recalled that a total of ten political parties including APC participated in the elections. They are: Action Democratic Party (ADP), Labour Party (LP), Democratic Alternatives (DA), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN); Democratic Peoples’ Party (DPP); National Conscience Party (NCP); Social Democratic Party (SDP); Peoples for Democratic Change (PDC), and Progressive People Alliance (PPA).

EDSIEC boss while announcing the results said that, human rights activist, Destiny Enabulele of APC was declared winner at the Ovia South West council with a total vote of 56, 664, while candidates from ADP had 360 votes, NCP 9 votes, PPA 5 votes, and PDP with 1 vote. Ovia North East council was won by Osaze Ogbemudia from APC with 41, 303 votes cast in his favour ahead of ADP, 256 votes;

DA 83 votes;, LP 167 votes;, PDC 33 votes;, PDP 3 votes; PPA 26 votes; SDP 15 votes;, NCP 60 votes, and GPN 46 votes.

Other winners are Sylvester Okoro in Orihonmwon council with 47,442 votes while ADP recorded 329 votes, LP 297 votes, NCP 107 votes and PPA with 59 votes. Also, John Akhigbe of APC emerged winner as the chairman of Etsako Central with 22,235 votes just as Evbareke Jenkins Osunde swept the Oredo council with 53,381 votes over other political parties.

Also, Hon. Patrick Aguinede of the APC, former commissioner of‎ Education in the state got a total of 34,854 to become the elected chairman of Esan West council. At Esan South-East council, Victor Emuanhagbon was elected with 34, 765 votes. ADP had 120 votes, NCP 52 votes, LP 78 votes.

In Etsako East council, Aremiyau Momoh won the council seat with 32,906 votes while the elected chairman In Esan North East is Augustine Okoibkole having posted 24,127 votes. ADP had 411 votes, DA 30 votes, and GPN 15 votes.

Waziri Idemudia was elected as chairman of Esan Central Local Government council with 28,387 votes. ADP 159 votes, LP 85 votes, and DA 86 votes. Oteh Omoru won the Akoko-Edo council with 42, 471 votes.

ADP won 23 votes, and SDP 17 votes. Musa Yakubu emerged winner of the Etsako West councils with 69,998 votes while Napoleon Agbama was declared chairman of Uhunwode council as he polled 32, 292 votes. ADP got 83 votes, DA 52 votes, LP 55 votes, NCP 45 votes, PPA 12 votes, and SDP with 8 votes.

Eric Osayande won the Ikpoba Okha council with a total of 68,296 votes. ADP got 327 votes, LP with 506 votes, NCP 256 votes, and SDP 214 votes. Josephat Ogedengbe Odia also elected chairman of Igueben council having polled 25, 861 votes just as Owan East council people elected Andrew Osigwe with 34,579 votes while Eghe Ogbemudia also swept Egor with 15,348 votes.

Frank Ilaboya, Edo State Football Association chairman and renowned sport journalist, got an astonishing 28,406 votes to win the Owan West council ahead of ADP with 252 votes, AD 100 votes, LP 50 votes, and SDP 56 votes.

Addressing media men after announcing the results, Professor Orobator urged that the certificate of return would be given to those who have been duly declared winners in their respective councils by 3pm today (Monday). ‘We will compile the results of the councilors, and we are going to brief the press within 48 to 72 hours.”