LG Poll: Ondo APC denies defrauding council aspirants, assures party is ready for poll

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied allegations by a group under the aegis of Conference of APC Councillorship Aspirants, in a petition to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, alleging that the state executive of the party swindled them of the money paid by its members to obtain forms in the state local government election and calling for refunds of the money.

Expressing surprise at the development, the party in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye described the allegations as unfounded, said, “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ondo State has been drawn to a petition against the State chapter,

by a group under the aegis of Conference of APC Councillorship Aspirants, to the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, calling for a refund of the money paid by its members to obtain forms in the state local government election, among others.

“We consider some of the allegations contained in the petition as harsh and unfounded. We are also not unaware that we owe the public explanation on what transpired, and for the records, which are the basis for this reaction.”

Explaining what transpired, the party said, “It is a fact that following the announcement by the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) in September last year, to conduct local councils’ election, the APC, as a responsible party, advertised sales of forms for interested aspirants.

“Many aspirants showed interest and did obtain the Expression of Interest forms, indicating readiness to participate in the said election.

“However, while the party was at the top of preparation for the election, the State electoral body said the date earlier set for the election was no longer feasible, citing reasons why it has to be postponed.

“To keep the local administration alive, the State Government opted for a Caretaker arrangement, in which members were drawn from the aspirants that had obtained the Expression of Interest form.

“The State Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, later met with the entire aspirants that obtained the forms and assured them of the party’s readiness for local councils’ election once the electoral body shows green light.

“The State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has also granted audience to the aspirants, and assured them that the local government election would come up soon.

“We were therefore surprised with the attitude of the aspirants in disparaging the Government and the party in the state. We are of the view that loyal members of the party should be less boisterous while presenting their cases.

“Our duty is to ensure fair play; promote party cohesion, and work assiduously for the welfare and interest of all the members. We have not reneged.

“We appeal to all the aspirants and indeed any other party faithful, to see the party as a structure that we must all join hands with to build, and display much understanding in this regards,” Kalejaye said.