Motolani Oseni

In ensuring innovation remains at the forefront of its television lineup, LG Electronics, has introduced the NanoCell models of UK75 and SK80, series ranging from 55 to 65 inch sizes into the Nigerian market.

Theglobal electronics producing company over the weekend in Lagos stated that it has over theyears, fine-tuned its premium LCD TV offerings.

The firm explained that its advanced televisions have been rebranded under the NanoCell TV name to highlight LG NanoCell Display technology.

According to the electronics company, LG’s NanoCell TVs provide a clear and distinct brand identity, which emphasizes their capabilities to provide a more vivid array of colours and outstanding picture quality from a range of perspectives

“Until recently, larger families and groups would have to sit strategically to ensure they were in view of the TV. With the introduction of IPS displays, consumers can now benefit from wide viewing angles and watch content with ease.

“Advancing this, LG’s NanoCell technology was developed out of the desire to enhance viewer experience further. Using Nano Color, LG’s NanoCell TVs reproduce pure colour by applying nanoparticles which work as purifiers to filter dull colours and enhance purity. With a richer colour palette, NanoCell TV supports over one billion colours, with added vibrancy and clarity”, the electronics firm explained.

LG added that NanoCell colours are not simply overamplified or filtered for dramatic effect, but are more understated in their difference, providing accurate colours for a greater sense of realism, from a range of viewpoints.

The company, in a document obtained at the weekend, said: “LG’s NanoCell televisions also feature Nano Black – controlling backlight units individually to render deeper shades of black in finer detail. With Full Array Dimming, NanoCell TVs preserve contrast and minimize light bleeding – ideal when watching darker scenes.

“LG’s 2019 NanoCell series comprises of fourteen AI-enabled models, in sizes varying from 49 to 75 inches, including the flagship 75-inch 8K LCD TV (model SM99). The company’s 86-inch 4K NanoCell TV model was recognized at the start of the year with a CES 2019 Innovation Award.

Featuring intelligent processors, NanoCell TVs can analyze content and deploy a deep-learning algorithm to heighten picture and sound quality”, it added.Meanwhile, the company stated that many of its NanoCell TVs also support premium HDR content, mastered by Dolby Vision™. Dolby’s technology sets a new standard in image quality, dramatically expanding the colour palette and contrast range, optimizing picture quality for the screen frame by frame.