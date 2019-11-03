The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of local government election announced by the Kebbi state Independent Commission (KSIEC) held on October 26.

State PDP Chairman, Mallam Haruna Saidu, at a press briefing on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, contended that the results announced by the commission do not reflect the true outcome of the election.

”I hereby declare that the PDP has not only condemned the recent elections, but totally reject results of the fraudulent elections. The local government election results announced by KSIEC are incorrect and unacceptable to the party and people of Kebbi state,” he said.

According to Saidu, the PDP had clear victory in the chairmanship election in Argungu, Zuru, Augie, Aliero, Jega, Sakaba and Gwandu Local Government Areas, and had won over 40 councillorship seats as against the six declared by KSIEC.

He noted that the KSIEC took five days to announce the stage managed results of the election, which he claimed was also marred by violence and fraudulent practices.

”We have concluded all arrangements to go to election tribunal to seek for justice and we shall not relent in fighting this cause to it logical conclusion.

NDDC committee reiterates commitment to forensic audit

“I therefore, appeal to all members, loyalists and electorates in general to remain calm as the party would leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice prevails,” the chairman said.

It would be recalled that the electoral body had declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the October 26 election in all the 21 local government councils in the state, with the exception of six councillor seats.