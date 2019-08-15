The Adamawa state Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), on Wednesday announced a two -week extension of the deadline for political parties to conclude primaries for candidates, participating in the November council polls in the state.

Executive Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Isa Shettima made the announcement in a statement issued in Yola, the state capital.

Shettima said that the deadline has now been shifted to September 21, as against the initial date of August 31, explaining that the change is as a result of the Eid el-Kabir festivities.

The chairman said that all dates scheduled for other activities as contained in the election timetable earlier issued, remained unchanged.

So far, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have indicated interest to participate in the election and have since commenced the sales of forms to candidates.