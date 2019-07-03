Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed have been dragged to court by the caretaker committee chairmen of the 20 local government areas of the state over alleged disengagement from service before the expiration of their tenure.

A former caretaker Chairman of Bauchi Local Government, Alhaji Chindo Abdu, who spoke to journalists in Bauchi said that they were appointed by the former governor to serve for period of nine months each which would elapse in September 2019.

According to him, Gov. Mohammed immediately after taking over governance issued a statement directing all political appointees to vacate their offices without allegedly taking into cognizance the law that appointed them which he alleged stipulates that they were to serve for nine months.

He said that “after reading the governor’s press statement on the disengagement of political office holders, we wrote a letter to him through the secretary to the state government enlightening him that by law our tenure would lapse in September, but he still allegedly withheld our salaries and allowances.

“Based on the appointment letters we have, we are to stay there for nine months. In addition, the nine months will expire in September. This month has ended and there is no salary and entitlements which we deserve.

Based on that, we approached a Bauchi state High Court to demand for our rights.

“We are asking the court to order for our reinstatement and payment of salary arrears and other outstanding allowances allegedly withheld by the governor.”