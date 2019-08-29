The Chairman, Etsako-Central Local Government Area of Edo state, John Akhigbe on Thursday pledged to ensure the survival and upkeep of a week-old baby girl, whose teenage mother allegedly attempted to sell after birth.

Akhigbe gave the pledge at the Irua Primary Healthcare Centre in Fugar, where the baby was delivered.

The council chairman who was on routine visit to health facilities in the area, said he got wind of the attempt to sell the baby and decided to visit the centre.

He said the council is in the process of documenting who would be the custodian of the baby since the mother and her family have the intention of selling her.

According to the chairman, the primary responsibility of any government is to protect lives and property, hence the life of the little baby must be protected by government.

“Here in Edo state, there is no baby factory where babies are sold like in some parts of the country. As the chairman of the local government, I will do everything possible to see to the survival of the child,’’ he said.

Akhigbe directed the security operatives to investigate and arrest all those behind the attempt to sell the baby.

The baby was delivered by a 15-year-old girl, who resides in the council area.