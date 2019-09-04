The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Wednesday, has called for peace and an end to the violence that has caused numerous killings of Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

Adeboye who made this call in his verified twitter handle said the effect of violence is never ending and as that should be shunned.

According to the clergy in his tweet, ” Please shun Violence, its dividends lasts a lifetime.”

He further urged all to embrace peace and remember that, “regardless of our race, color or language, “we are all of God.”