Let us build a nation of one people, one destiny, says Mark

By Henry Omunu

Former President of the Senate, David Mark has urged the political class to review the underlying concerns of Nigerians believed to be aggravating agitations, ethno-religious conflicts and insecurity.

Such concerns, he pointed out, include restructuring, unemployment, income inequalities, imbalance in the distribution of social amenities, perceived marginalization and inadequate infrastructures among others.

In his goodwill message to Nigerians to commemorate the nation’s 60th anniversary, Mark stressed that the country’s road map to development is to identify and genuinely address the ills.

“Until the issues agitating Nigerians are addressed in a manner that gives every citizen security and a sense of belonging, the quest for peace, unity and development may just be a mirage,” he said.

Greater efforts, he stressed, needs to be devoted towards bringing Nigeria back to the path of rectitude and sanity, away from wanton profligacy and impunity.