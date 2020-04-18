Nigerians across social strata have been called upon upon to come together with concerted efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic which was responsible for the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made this call on Saturday in reaction to the demise of Kyari.

Under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the governors expressed shock in receiving the news of Kyari’s death but with gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

In a message by its chairman, His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State on behalf of Progressive Governors, the Forum said “we, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Abba Kyari. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Abba, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“The death of Mallam Abba is a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. As Progressive Governors, we, on this sad day, hereby re-affirm our unconditional support to the laudable initiatives of the President Buhari-led Federal Government.

We call on all Nigerians, irrespective of our political, religious, ethnic, social status or any other differences, to support the Federal Government in the fight against this deadly virus.

“We also call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we salute all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic”