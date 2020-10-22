Lekki shootings: Security cameras still intact, not removed — Sanwo-Olu

Gov Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos State has said that the security cameras at Lekki Toll gate were not removed during the shooting of unarmed protesters by armed uniformed security agents at the toll gate.

Daily Times recalls that many Nigerians lost their lives on Tuesday, October 2020 after a footage was released showing public officials uninstalling cameras at Lekki toll gate.

The governor, who disclosed this on Thursday, during an interview on ARISE TV, said he has seen footages from the cameras and they will be made available to the judicial panel and the public.

He also clarified that the cameras that were removed before the shooting, were ‘low-level cameras that pick car tags when they approach the toll gate’.

“Nobody removed the security cameras at Lekki Toll gate. They are intact,” he said

Amnesty International and other campaigners have said at least 12 people were killed by soldiers and police in two locations in the city.

The Nigerian army has dismissed the reports as “fake news”.