Lekki shootings: Judicial panel gets vote of no confidence

The Lagos state Judicial Panel of Inquiry has received a vote of no confidence by the Progressive Yoruba Youth (PYY).

The group’s National President, Kola Salawu, made their position known at a press conference on Tuesday in Lagos, Daily Times reports.

The group said the panel has so far come short of high expectations of Lagosians.

PYY said that Lagos risks another outbreak of violence if the panel fails to get to the root of matters about human rights abuses.

READ ALSO: ASUU strike: FG falsifies eight months’ unpaid salary claims

The Yoruba youth group said that due to pressure from Sanwo-Olu, the panel may not arrive at a fair, objective and just conclusions on what transpired at Lekki.

The group wants the panel to be disbanded and the body of tainted evidence it has collected so far must be discountenanced.

“Our specific reference is to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanw-Oolu to look into incidence of brutality and human rights abuses by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)” the group said.