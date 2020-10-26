Lekki shooting: Fashola reveals installers of ‘hidden camera’

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has revealed the installers of the hidden camera at the scene of the shooting in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

Fashola found the device while on tour of the place where #EndSARS protesters demonstrated for 13 days before they were forcefully dispersed.

Daily Times recalls that On Tuesday, men in army uniform invaded the Lekki toll plaza and shot at the peaceful protesters.

Fashola found the camera On Sunday, October 25 when some ministers and governors from the south-west made an on-the-spot assessment of some of the places vandalised during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest.

Fashola said that the camera must have been planted by “some subversive elements”.

The minister picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos.

“I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe,” he said.