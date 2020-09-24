Leicester City’s Ndidi could be out for three weeks — Rogers

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi could be away for three months after sustaining injury at Sunday’s 4-2 Premier League win over Burnley.

READ ALSO : Chelsea complete signing of Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

According to the club’s manager, Brendan Rodgers revealed that abductor injury could keep Ndidi away for months.

He said, “We are just waiting to hear more on that, but he could be anything between six and 12 weeks,”

“It is an abductor injury — it may have come off the bone which could be a nasty injury, so we will wait to see if needs an operation — if it does then it will be 12 weeks.”

Daily Times reports that Rodgers’ side will face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.