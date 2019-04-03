Legislature is life wire of democracy’, says APC Chieftain

Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Akogun Oyedepo has described the legislature as the life-wire of any democracy.

He made this known in Ilorin at a one-day seminar organized by Gavel Legiconsult for the elected members of the Kwara state House of Assembly.

Oyedepo, who is the chairman of Gavel Legiconsult, said the legislature is the first arm of government in a democracy and not the executive as Nigerians are been made to believe.

“In a democracy, the legislature is the first arm of government and not the executive. If we are to enjoy good democracy, then the legislature must be up and doing,” he added.

Oyedepo, a lawyer declared that it is only the legislature that has the power to punish the President or governor, adding that the legislature is the sustenance of democracy.

“Without a good legislature, there cannot be good democracy,” Oyedepo said.