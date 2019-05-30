Legislature, engine room of democracy – Akeredolu

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State says the legislative arm of government is the engine room of democracy.

Akeredolu stated this at the capacity building workshop for members-elect of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Wednesday in Epe, Lagos State.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, used the occasion to congratulate the members-elect on winning their election.

Akeredolu urged the legislators to see themselves as trustees of their constituents and the entire state.

“As many of you would have known the legislature because of its close engagement with the people is the engine room of democracy. When the legislature is removed, what we are left with is an autocracy.

“Legislative service is one of democracy’s worthiest pursuits. It is an important duty that deserves your time, attention and dedication.

“While it is normal for you to be a strong voice for your constituents who sent you to the legislature, you must also see yourself as a trustee of the entire state.

”Therefore, whenever you are faced with difficult decisions, you must always endeavour to stand on a position which will take care of the opinions of your constituents, while at the same time, will not be at loggerheads with the executive,” he said.

In his address of welcome, the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Mr Michael Bode, said the orientation and training were of importance for the members-elect to acquire necessary knowledge, skills and behaviours.

Bode noted that about 70 per cent of the elected members were new, which made the training more important.

“The two-day training programme will surely give you the required insight into what you should expect in your new point of call.

“Let me congratulate all members-elect for emerging victorious after scaling through all the hurdles of electioneering and elections. Your emergence was not accidental but through divine will of God,” he said.

Speaking with NAN, the member-elect for Akure South Constituency 1, Someone Borokini, noted that the 9th Assembly would be productive with the mixture of old and new members.

Borokini thanked the governor for making funds available for the programme.

Also, Hon. Favour Temomowo,the only female member-elect and representing Ilaje Constituency, said women should be continually encouraged to participate in politics.

Temomowo said the training would go a long way in moulding them to become better lawmakers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 9th Assembly would be inaugurated on Monday.