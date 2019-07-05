By Chiangi Avese, Makurdi

A Benue state House of Assembly member representing Guma state Constituency, Williams Ortyom has advocated for the resuscitation of rail transportation of petroleum products in the country.

Ortyom made the call while speaking to the Daily Times on Thursday in Makurdi after commiserating with the victims of Monday’s petrol tanker explosion at Ahumbe settlement in Gwer-East Local Government Area of the state.

The legislator declared that “the federal government should resuscitate rail transport throughout the country as a safer means of transporting petroleum products,” lamenting that Nigeria is the only major oil producing country that still transports petroleum products to long destinations by road.

“Over 10 tanker explosions resulting in the loss of many lives have been recorded this year alone. The situation is alarming and calls for concern by every well- meaning Nigerian,” he added.

Ortyom said Nigeria must make judicious use of the huge oil revenue by doing away with the most backward means of transporting petroleum products.