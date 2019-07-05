By Andrew Orolua, Abuja.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privilege Committee has approved the elevation of 38 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) among them is the Solicitor General of the Federation, Adedayo Apata.

Others are Adedoyin Oyinkan Rhode- Vivour, the wife of Justice Rhode- Vivour of the Supreme Court and Ebun -Olu Samuel Adegboruwa a Lagos- based human rights activist and Alhassan Akeje Umar of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also elevated are Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Mohammed Nuruddeen, John Onuegbulam Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum, Emmanuel Adeyeye Oyebanji, Tuduru Uchendu Ede, Abdul Olajide Ajana, Ama Vemaark Etuwewe,Oladipo Adekorede Olasope, Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander,Olusegun Oyediran Fowowe, Andrew Essien Hutton, Olukayode Abayomi Enitan, Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole and Olaniyi Maruph Olopade.

Similarly, the new silk lawyers are Samuel Ngozi Agweh, Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo, Prof. Alphonsus Okoh Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Adediran Olatunji, Olumide Andrew Aju, Chimezie Victor Chikwem Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Ugonna Chukwumaeze, Usman Ogwu Sule, Safiya Umar Badamasi, Echezona Chukwudi Etiaba, Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka, Emeka Onyemaechi Ozoani, Alexander Chukwudi Ejesieme, Jephthah Chikodi Njikonye, AIkhunegbe Anthony Malik, Alhassan Akeje Umar and Oyetayo Muyiwa Atoyebi.

According to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha, 117 lawyers applied for the rank, but only 38 of them were approved and among them are two female lawyers.