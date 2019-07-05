Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee has approved the elevation of 38 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) among the the Solicitor General of the Federation Adedayo Apata.

Others are Adedoyin Oyinkan Rhode- Vivour the wife of Justice Rhode- Vivour of the Supreme Court and Ebun -Olu Samuel Adegboruwa a Lagos based Human Rights activist and Alhassan Akeje Umar of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also elevated are Abdullahi Haruna ,Manga Mohammed Nuruddeen, John Onuegbulam Asoluka ,Adedokun Makinde ,Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum, Emmanuel Adeyeye Oyebanji ,Tuduru Uchendu Ede,

Others are Abdul Olajide Ajana, Ama Vemaark Etuwewe,Oladipo Adekorede Olasope, Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander,Olusegun Oyediran Fowowe, Andrew Essien Hutton, Olukayode Abayomi Enitan, Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole, Olaniyi Maruph Olopade,Samuel Ngozi Agweh , Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo.



Others are Professor Alphonsus Okoh Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Adediran Olatunji, Olumide Andrew Aju, Chimezie Victor Chikwem Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Ugonna Chukwumaeze, Usman Ogwu Sule, Safiya Umar Badamasi,Echezona Chukwudi Etiaba ,Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka and Emeka Onyemaechi Ozoani , Alexander Chukwudi Ejesieme Jephthah Chikodi Njikonye, AIkhunegbe Anthony Malik, Alhassan Akeje Umar and Oyetayo Muyiwa Atoyebi.

According to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary Legal practitioners’ privileges Committee, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha 117 lawyers applied for the rank but only 38 of them were approved among them two female.