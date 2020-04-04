The Publisher of Daily Times Nigeria , Mr Fidelis Anosike has told the Imam of Peace to leave Nigeria alone just as he informed him that Nigeria is not the only nation that begged the United State also begged.



Anosike also educating Iman of Peace said that coronavirus is ”not African and that in Africa we do beg nothing wrong with that.”



Recalled that the Ministery of Finance had asked Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, for free ventilators.

Elon Musk had tweeted. “We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know,”

Responding to the tweet, the Ministry of Finance wrote: “Dear @elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #Covid19 cases arising every day in Nigeria”.

According to wikipedia, a ventilator is a machine that provides mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air into and out of the lungs, to deliver breaths to a patient who is physically unable to breathe, or breathing insufficiently.

The ventilator is used for patient with COVID-19 in breathing processes when diseases cause the lungs to fail and fall short in breathing which is required to keep a patient alive as the immune system tries to fight off the infection.

Iman of peace said: ‘’If the Buhari government is begging for ventilators in public, imagine what they beg for in private. I’m not the one dragging the country, it’s Buhari that drags the country’s reputation through the mud every single day. I wonder if he’s begged Boko Haram for things in the past!!

Anosike responding to Iman of peace said: ‘’Please leave Nigeria alone US begged, this virus is not African in Africa we do beg nothing wrong with that.

But in a statement, Yunusa Abdullahi, special adviser, media and communications to Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, said the action is regrettable.

He said the tweet has been deleted, adding that it was done without authority.

“An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down,” the statement read.

“We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again. The error is highly regrettable.”