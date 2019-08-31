Federal Government has confirmed that Leah Sharibu is alive, and talks have continued with abductors to ensure her release.

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who revealed this to newsmen on Sarturday in Abuja said, the Buhari administration will not give up until she returns safely.

According to Garba Shehu ,‘‘Instead of giving up, the government is carrying forward processes that should hopefully yield her release by her captors.”

The presidential spokesman who was responding to rumour on whether Leah, had been killed by her abductors told reporters clearly that much of what is written about the girl’s death in the press is false news.

According to Shehu, “Lines of communications remain open with the kidnappers, ISWAP, to secure the release of Leah Sharibu.

‘‘Contrary to false reports, she is alive – given assurances from our security agencies-, and the government is committed to her safe return, as well as all other hostages to their families.

“Kidnapping for ransom should never be encouraged. This means not capitulating to the demands of terrorists: refrain from rewarding their heinous crimes with payment”, he said.

‘’With the abduction of loved family and friends, the government understands how difficult these times are for them, but government is pursuing many options to ensure the safe return of Leah Sharibu.

“We must commit to law and communication, using the breadth of strategies at our disposal: legal initiatives, stakeholder cooperation, involvement of all relevant parties and the use of the latest hostage negotiation techniques.

‘‘Kidnapping for ransom is rising across the Sahel. We must – collectively – make sure we implement best practice to prevent its exploitation,’’ he said.

Appealing for patience in dealing with the challenge this case poses, the Presidential spokesman assured that the administration is fully conscious that any misstep on a delicate issue as this can be costly

Recall that Leah Sharibu along side other students of Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, where kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in February 2018.