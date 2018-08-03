Leadership tussle: Kano court restrains Eze- Ndigbo, dissolves cabinet

A Kano High Court, sitting in Bichi Judicial Division, presided over by Justice Aisha Ya’u has granted an interim injunction, restraining the Eze Ndigbo Kano, Chief Boniface Ibekwe from parading himself, as the authentic Eze Ndigbo in the State, pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice.

In a suit No K/385/2018, signed by the Registrar of the Court, instituted at the High Court of Bichi Judicial Division between the Plaintiff, Eze Ndigbo v Eze Diorama of Kano State, Chief Ikechukwu Oliver Akpudo and the defendant, Boniface Ibekwe in an order of interim injunction, restraining the defendant, either by himself or through his agents, by parading himself, as traditional ruler, head or leader of Eze Ndigbo Kano under the auspices of Igbo Community Association (ICA).

The court order further retrained the defendant from interfering with moveable or immovable properties of the ICA in Kano, among which include, landed properties at No. 59 Church Road, Sabon Gari, Kano, as well as plots of land situated behind Tony Cheta Group of Schools, Nomansland, Kano, Business shops at the Abubakar Rimi Market, as well as New Road Motor park, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

He is also advised to refrain from transferring, evacuating or moving away any of the properties, landed or immovable property documents, such as Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for his personal use.

Besides, the defendant was also restrained from: ”Holding or granting press interviews and or attending any functions, occasions, meetings, purportedly, aimed at parading himself as the authentic Eze Ndigbo in Kano, pending the hearing on notice.”

According to the court order, the defendant is to keep away from all the original documents, belonging to the Igbo Community Association (ICA), and all such properties, which are hitherto in the lawful custody of the respondent, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to September 25, 2018 for hearing of application.