Why are our leaders so heartless’ – Yemi Alade asks president Buhari

Nigerian Singer, Yemi Alade, has now joined the league of celebrities who are not happy with the way the politics of this Nation is being ran.

In a tweet she made hours ago, Yemi talked about bad roads, poor educational system and other problems Nigeria is facing currently, yet politicians still want the masses to vote for them. She tweeted:



“Nigeria ……. why are our leaders soooo heartless @MBuhari …… the roads are bad, hospitals are bad, education is bad. We put in our best to create jobs for the people in our industry with no support structure. Now you want us to vote?”