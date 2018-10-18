Leaders, game changers and Gladiators that emerged triumphant in the 2018 primaries

SENATOR MAGNUS ABE: The outspoken and people – oriented Chairman Senate Committee on FERMA decisively won the APC gubernatorial primaries in Rivers State going by the recent court order that invalidated the rival APC state executive sponsored by the Transportation Minister, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi.

Undoubtedly, Senator Magnus Abe is immensely popular among the state’s diverse ethnic and linguistic groups as his political philosophy of One Rivers, One Destiny resonates well among millions of Riverians weary of the divide and rule tactics of certain segments of the state’s political class.

The dynamic Senator has remained focused in his determination to lead Rivers state come 2019 despite all manner of blackmail, harassment and sponsored violence by his opponents from the rival Rotimi Amaechi led faction.

With the court ruling, the stage is set for a decisive electoral showdown between Senator Magnus Abe, the APC gubernatorial candidate and Governor Nyesom Wike, the incumbent PDP governor and candidate in the looming 2019 elections.

It is definitely a battle of titanic proportions and the odds decidedly favour the grassroots –oriented Senator Magnus Abe despite the incumbency factor that will be surely exploited to the full by the embattled Governor Nyesom Wike.

SENATOR ABDULLAHI GOBIR: The result-oriented Chairman Senate Services Committee swept the 2018 APC senatorial primaries to emerge as the party’s candidate for the 2019 National Assembly elections, a feat that many ascribed to his enviable track record of delivering critical dividends of democracy to his beloved Sokoto East Senatorial Zone.



Unanimously honoured as The Most Transparent Senator of the 8th Senate due to his principled enthronement of much needed sanity, probity, transparency, accountability, due process and the rule of law in the contracts, tenders, pre-qualification and procurement regime of the Senate and the National Assembly as a whole,

the versatile federal lawmaker is set for another trail blazing term in the 9th Senate as the vast majority of his constituents are set to hand him a resounding mandate to continue in his steadfast, surefooted and action-oriented political endeavours.

SENATOR JOHN OWAN ENOH: The articulate Chairman Senate Committee on Finance decisively buried his motley of opponents in an all encompassing landslide in the APC gubernatorial primaries for Cross River State clinching a precedent shattering 82,272 votes far ahead of his next runner up who was left far behind in the dust.



Indeed Senator John Enoh is unrivalled for his populist, people-oriented political philosophy and his firmness of conviction is only matched by his purposefulness of direction and principle having served two record breaking tenures in the House of Representatives in addition to his present tenure in the Senate.

Without doubt, the people of Cross River State are set for fruitful and prosperous times if and when the adroit Senator John Owan Enoh assumes the mantle of leadership in Nigerian’s Canaan State, flowing with the proverbial milk and honey. Indeed Sen. John Enoh is decisively set for a tryst with history.

SENATOR AHMED ABUBAKAR: The stoic and hardworking Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Gas Resources decisively trounced his disorganized opponents to clinch the APC senatorial ticket for the 2019 elections after some misguided malcontents may have written him off too early it seems as he rose like a Phoenix to emerge victorious when his constituents trooped out enmasse to showcase their gratitude for his credible and effective representation in the 8th Senate.



Having solidified his flank, a resolute Senator Ahmed Abubakar is poised to smash his adversaries in the 2019 polls as a stepping stone to yet another achievement ladden term in the 9th National Assembly.

HON. SYLVERSTER OGBAGA: The political wunderkinder representing Abakiliki/Izzi Federal Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Commerce has undoubtedly being in the forefront of those advocating a better deal for their people

and in this regard has abided by his campaign promises of alleviating the plight of his constituents in the crucial arenas of health, education, roads, power, agriculture and manpower development to the extent that they have indicated their irrevocable desire that he represent them in the 2019 House by handing him a resounding victory in the 2018 PDP primaries.

Having being unanimously voted as The Most Accomplished House Member for the 8thNational Assembly, Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga is ready, able and willing to take the delivery of democracy dividends to the highest level in the 9thNational Assembly.

HON. USMAN BELLO KUMO: Having taken his opponents to the cleaners by clinching the APC primaries ticket for Akko Federal Constituency of Gombe state, Hon Usman Kumo, the erstwhile Chairman House Committee on Police Affairs (2011-2015) has proved that he still retains the confidence, support and loyalty of his constituents and Gombe state citizens at large.

Hon. Usman Kumo is set for another precedent shattering tenure in the House of Representatives this time, this time potentially as a principal officer of the House where he would definitely bring his remarkable interlocutory, conciliatory and negotiating skills to bear in taking House proceedings procedure and deliberations to the next level in the crucial scheme of things.

Political pundits, analyst and observers predict that Hon. Usman Kumo will further consolidate his pivotal standing among his people by advancing the delivery of democratic dividends to all nooks and crannies of the Jewel of the Savannah state.

HON. SAMSON OKWU: The outspoken Chairman House Committee on the Airforce is immensely popular and widely admired in his Oju/Obi Federal Constituency of Benue state as he has managed to pull the awesome feat of attracting a record number of federally funded SDG’s projects as well as his own constituency interventions in order to uplift the welfare and wellbeing of his people.

Due to his outstanding profile, he was returned virtually unopposed in the PDP primaries thus placing him as the undisputed favorite to clinch the House of Representatives seat in the 2019 polls.

Undoubtedly his people and his admiring colleagues in the National Assembly eagerly await his return in order that he can continue doing what he knows best, credible representative, effective legislation and efficient oversight of the nation’s vast MDA bureaucracy.

HON. DATTI MOHAMMED: The popular Chairman House Adhoc Committee on the State of the Nation’s Refineries wasted precious little time in asserting his political supremacy in his beloved Sabon-Gari- federal constituency of Kaduna State where he soundly defeated all other aspirants to emerge as the unchallenged winner of the APC House of Representatives primaries thus setting him unassailably for another prolific term in the Green Chamber.

With his towering profile as an Emancipator of the Grassroots, Hon. Datti Mohammed poses a daunting challenge to the PDP’s intense efforts to garner popular votes in this pivotal constituency and the vast majority of political activists, pundits, observers and stakeholders have given him the edge to emerge triumphant in the 2019 polls.