‘Leader’ of human organs trafficking syndicate arrested by EFCC

The commission said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect is the chief of a syndicate that sells and buys human organs from others who are willing to sell.

Ukaeje John Emeka, Dr Phil, the accused syndicate chief, was arrested in April for allegedly impersonating medical doctors in order to purchase human organs such as kidneys.

“Preliminary investigations by the EFCC showed that the suspect is leading a syndicate of fraudsters falsely presenting themselves as medical doctors, with a human organ bank, particularly kidneys for sale and purchase,” the statement reads.

“Victims of the syndicate include people with renal disease and even healthy people desirous of selling their organs in Nigeria; India; Pakistan; Indonesia and United Arab Emirate.

“Items recovered from the suspect include: one Nigerian passport; one Republic of Cote D’ivore passport, nine ATM cards; one black-coloured HP laptop; one gold-coloured Tecno L9 plus phone; one- gold coloured Samsung Galaxy J8 and one ash- coloured Lexus ES 330 salon car.”

The commission promised to track down other syndicate members involved in the operation.