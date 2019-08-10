Fast rising artiste ‘LBee’ with real names Ojelade Olanrewaju Oluwafe is set to release the video to his new smashing hit single ‘Santorini’.

Santorini comes on the heels of LBee solidifying his presence in the music industry with the release of his hit track “Fortune and Fame” in which he featured legendary 9ice.

Currently under the management of YOS records, the budding artiste has demonstrated his commitment to carve a niche for himself in the highly competitive Nigerian music industry.

LBEE who hails from Abeokuta, Ogun state has had the privilege of being under the influence of major artistes like 2 Baba and Burna Boy.

Santorini is available on all digital music stores and streaming services worldwide.