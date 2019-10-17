Lazio have been ordered to play one UEFA competition home match in a partially closed stadium following the racist behaviour of their fans against Rennes in the Europa League.

The supporters were alleged to have engaged in racist chanting at Stadio Olimpico, as Lazio came from behind to win 2-1 on October 3.

READ MORE Doha: Nigerian Onyebuchi wins gold medal in world beach wrestling.



Lazio must also pay a €20,000 fine and have been handed a suspended one-match UEFA stadium ban, which will only come into effect if they are found in breach again over the next year.

The Serie A side were seemingly made aware of the sanctions a day earlier on Tuesday, acknowledging they were to be imposed because of “the hateful racist acts performed by a few”.

Lazio also confirmed they plan to prosecute those responsible, continuing a “zero tolerance” policy against racism.