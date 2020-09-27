Laycon emerged winner of BBNaija lockdown edition

By Mutiat Alli, Lagos

……walks home with N85M grand prize

Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon has won the N85 million total prize set aside for the singular winner of this year’s edition of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition.

He emerged winner after 71 days in the Big Brother Naija House beating other 19 housemates to walk home with the grand

The finale was witnessed by five finalists Nengi, Dorathy, Neo, Vee and Laycon. Each of the four left in quick succession during the finale event leaving Laycon, the fan favourite.

Laycon, who was visibly overwhelmed, could not contain his emotions after being declared winner.

“I came to promote my song, see me now,” he said.

He thanked his fans, who unknown to him, had become a massive movement, stressing that he was greatful to them and the organisers of the event.

READ ALSO: BBNaija 2020: What Laycon said about handling fame

Laycon as a housemate distinguished himself as an objective and intelligent contestant and accumulated arguably the most wins of tasks during the competition.

He became a fan favourite from the first week, after some housemates allegedly undermined him at first glance.