Lawyers’ Forum commends AGF for prosecuting alleged blackmailer Uwajeh

Nigerian Lawyers Renaissance Forum (NLRF),has commended the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN), for initiating prosecution at the federal High Court in Abuja against Chief Victor Uwajeh.

The Federal Government last month filed a four count criminal charge against Uwajeh a self acclaimed Untied Kingdom private investigator before the Federal High Court Abuja for alleged fraud, possession of false documents and forgery.

The office of the AGF filed the charge after police investigations on complaint lodged by Senator Andy Uba , Anambra Central Senatorial District established that the suspect forged the documents with which he attempted to extort money from the Senator.

The Lawyers’ Forum said in a statement signed by Barristers Jide Oyekan and Nnamdi Ugbojikwe that the action taken by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami(SAN), and the IGP Ibrahim Idris in initiating the criminal proceeding would go along way to check the excesses of the defendant who is known to have blackmailed several Nigerians using forged documents .

They urged the AGF and IGP to ignore all forms of distractions such as petitions written by some groups, and defendants associates who are pleading the authority to drop the charge against Uwajeh.

The statement read in part as follows “ It has come to our notice that with the intended prosecution of one Victor Uwajeh who is perhaps Nigeria’s King of blackmailers and forgers, the country may just be rid of such elements who have taken blackmail as their stock in trade.”

“We wish to note that several distinguished Nigerians of repute have fallen victim to this criminal and have complied not because the blackmail had any substance but because they didn’t want any form of bad publicity.”

“Thankfully, for us and for many others who will never again fall victim to such a fellow, Senator Uba stood his ground and even reported the matter to the Inspector General of Police, who ordered an investigation and found out that documents and allegations tendered by Uwajeh were false and obtained via forgery.”

“We are therefore calling on the AGF and IGP and other interested parties to shun any distractions and carry out their conventional duties. If indeed Uwajeh does not have a case to answer, why then is he on the run? Why is he avoiding been served with the sermons? Like it is said, a clear conscience fears no accusation, Uwajeh should make himself available for service of the criminal summons.”

The group also is threatening to forward a petition to the Nigerian Bar Association’s disciplinary committee to sanction some lawyers it said are smearing the legal profession by aiding the suspect in the act of blackmail.