Some Lagos-based lawyers have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for extending the stay-at-home order, in a bid to effectively contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawyers gave the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

The lawyers, however, noted that the directive should have been extended to states with up to five COVID-19 cases.

They said that the extension was for the benefit of health and safety of the society.

Dr Daniel Idibia, Mr Bayo Akinlade and Mr Chibuikem Opara, all lawyers, however, lamented that the palliatives provided by the government were not too encouraging.

NAN reports that President Buhari had in a national broadcast on Monday April 13, announced an extension of the lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States, for another 14 days, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Akinlade, Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, Ikorodu branch, said the extension was for the benefit of the citizens.

“The president while extending the lockdown only promised to provide food for an additional number of households but did not state where and when the food will be provided,’’ he said.

Idibia said the extension was a welcome development but that government should provide adequate palliatives to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

“Prices of goods have doubled and government has not done enough to provide for the people.

“Also states with up to five COVID-19 positive cases should have been joined in the lockdown by the Federal Government, to further ensure that the virus is curtailed,” he said.

Opara said: “I think the government should do more by making adequate palliatives for the people.

“The security agencies should adequately enforce the lockdown order and ensure that lives and property are secured.”