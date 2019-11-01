A human rights lawyer, Mr. Morakinyo Ogele, has dragged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to court over the alleged shooting of two students of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) by policemen during a protest.

The students, Kehinde Dada, a 100 level student of the department of agriculture and horticulture and Okonofua Joseph, a 300 level biology education student were hit by bullets allegedly fired by the.

The application was brought pursuant to Order 11 Rule 1 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure Rules) 2009.

Policemen attached to the Ekiti state First Lady, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, on September 10 during a protest by FUOYE’s students to express their grievances over epileptic power supply at the institution, allegedly shot the students when the protest snowballed into a violent confrontation resulting in the attack on the convoy of the first lady.

Mrs. Fayemi was in Oye Ekiti for an empowerment programme, which coincided with the students’ protest.

Joined in the suit are the police (first respondent), the inspector general of police (second respondent) and the Ekiti state police commissioner who is the third respondent.

In a suit number HAD/A09RFRM/2019 filed at the Ado Ekiti High Court on October 30, the applicant is urging the court to determine whether it is lawful for the officers of the respondents to allegedly kill the students in such a brutal manner.

He urged the court to also determine “whether it is lawful for the court to award damages against the respondents under the circumstance.”

In an eight – paragraph written address attached to the application, the applicant described the shooting “as an abridgement of the rights of the deceased as enshrined in Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution and that such action amounted to extra-judicial killing.”

Ogele is also seeking a declaration that the killing is a breach of the constitution and is therefore, demanding for an order directing the respondents to conduct a serious investigation within the Ekiti state Police Command and identify the officers responsible for the killings.

“An order directing the police to prosecute the officers, conduct compulsory psychiatric test on the officers for the safety of citizens and direct the respondents to pay N1billion naira as damages to the families of the students.

“The families of the students must be compensated because they were only exercising their constitutional rights of protest when they were murdered by the men of the respondents,” asserted.

Meanwhile, the university which has been closed sequel to the crisis will reopen on November 11 for academic work.