Lawyer sues FG over N100bn promised Myetti Allah

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

A legal practitioner, Malcom Omirhobo, on Thursday, approached a Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop the Federal Government from disbursing the N100 billion as allegedly promised Myetti Allah (herdsman) by the immediate past Interior Minister, General Abdulrahman Danbazau (rtd).

Omirhobo, who sued in the name of the board of incorporated trustees of Malcom Omirhobo foundation, in an ex-parte application, urged the court to hold that the Federal Government or the Ministry of Interior, has no constitutional right to dole out money without recourse to budgetary allocation.

In the suit marked FHC /CS/506/2019 seeking to stop the disbursement of 100bn to Herdsmen, filed at the Federal High Court which is assigned to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, the plaintiff said that kind of money could go a long way in building schools, roads or even assist indigent Nigerians to start up small businesses.

The suit which came in form of originating summons has the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Attorney General of Nigeria, the Minister of Interior, the National Assembly, the Inspector General of Police and Accountant General of Nigeria as the 1st to 7th respondents.

It was brought in pursuant to Order 3 rules 6, 7, and 9 of the High Court (Civil Procedure, Rules 2009.

The plaintiff wants the court to determine the following questions: “Whether by the interpretation and/ or construction of Section 1 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended ), the Nigerian Constitution is the ground norm of Nigeria and its provisions have binding force on all authorities and persons throughout Nigeria including the Defendants?

“Whether by the interpretation and/ or construction of Section 80(1) (2 ) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended ), all revenues or money raised or received by the Federation shall be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

“Whether by the interpretation and/ or construction of Section 80 (2), (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended), monies could be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation where such is not authorized by an Appropriation Act or Supplementary Act by the 5th Defendant and without compliance with the provisions of Nigeria Constitution?

After determining the above questions, Omirhobo wants the court declaration “that by the interpretation and/ or construction of Section 80(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), all revenues or money raised or received by the Federation (not being revenues or other monies payable under the Constitution or any Act of the 5th Defendant, into any other Public Fund of the Federation established for a specific purpose) shall be paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

Meanwhile, Justice Ojukwu has ordered the plaintiff to put the respondents on notice as she declined to grant an ex-parte order.

She said Nigeria’s resources cannot be allotted unnecessarily; hence there was need for the Federal Government to come to court and explain why the plaintiff’s application should not be granted.

In another suit, Omirhobo has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to compel President Buhari to revert his earlier revocation of shot Gun licence.

In an originating summons marked FHC/CS/ 564/2019, the plaintiff prayed the court to halt to the revocation of gun Iicence by President Buhari, stating that the President has no such power under the Constitution.

After listening to the lawyer’s argument on the ex-parte applications, Justice Ojukwu ruled that due to the weighty nature of the averments, the respondent (the Federal Government) should be put on notice to come to court to show cause why the reliefs sought should not be granted.

Ojukwu noted that the exhibits contained in the averments in both suits are weighty, hence the need to hear from the respondents.

Consequently, she adjourned the two suits to September 30, 2019 for hearing of the motion on notice and originating summons.