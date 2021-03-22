Lawrence Okolie knocks out Krzysztof Glowacki to land WBO world cruiserweight title

Great Britain’s Lawrence Okolie delivered a punch-perfect display before landing a sixth-round knockout of Krzysztof Glowacki to become WBO world cruiserweight champion.

In just his 16th professional fight, Okolie used his height and reach to never allow Poland’s Glowacki close.

He started unloading his right hand in the fourth and looked completely at ease against a former world champion.

A pinpoint right ended matters, giving Okolie, 28, his first world title.

“I think I might cry in my hotel room, but not in front of anyone. It’s a blessed feeling. It’s crazy,” Okolie told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It’s important that I become one of Britain’s best cruiserweights and I have the opportunity to do that. This was a good win but there are more tests ahead.”