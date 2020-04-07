A lawmaker representing Esit Eket, Ibeno State Constituency in Akwa Ibom state House of Assemby, Dr. Usoro Akpanusoh on Tuesday, demanded for a review of the wards and chapter congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Esit Eket Local Government Area of the state for internal democracy to thrive.

In a letter addressed to the state PDP Chairman, Paul Ekpo, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent in Uyo, Akpanusoh alleged that there were clear cases of violation of the party’s guidelines in the conduct of the elections.

He alleged that a single individual purchased all nomination forms for aspirants, adding that selected individuals were invited and issued with already filled nomination forms against the provisions of the party guidelines.

“I write to register my displeasure over the purported conduct of the wards and chapter congresses of our party in Esit Eket Local Government.

“From my vantage position and from personal observations, I have received complaints and noted with dismay the anomalous procedure adopted in the conduct of our congresses.

“The congresses promoted everything except peace, party cohesion and internal democracy in clear violation of the spirit of our party.

“Upon commencement of the sale of forms at the national secretariat of the party, aspirants for wards and nlocal government who sought to buy forms could not.

“I am informed that forms meant for Akwa Ibom state were obtained by a single individual so as to subvert the process for selfish consideration.

“I am further informed that selected individuals were clandestinely invited and issued with already filled nomination forms for the congresses.

“This is clearly against the provisions of the party guidelines for the conduct of wards, local government, zonal congresses and national convention of the party.

“I respectfully, call on you to utilise your good offices to review the entire congresses in Esit Eket Local Government Area of the state nay Akwa Ibom state with a view to write the wrongs in the best interest of our party,” the lawmaker averred.