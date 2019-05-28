Lawmaker urges Nigerian leaders to be selfless, thanks residents for voting APC

A lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun has charged Nigerian leaders to While felicitating with Muslims as their fasting enters the 11th day, the lawmaker, representing Epe Constituency 1 in the Assembly, said in a statement he personally signed that time has come for all Muslims to be closer to God.

Tobun advised that Nigerian leaders should offer selfless services to the people.

The Chairman, House Committee on Works and Infrastructure stated further that Muslims generally believe in fairness as recommended by the Holy Quran.

“This is a month, when all of us should examine our past and make amendments, where necessary.We cannot afford to keep making the same mistakes all over because God wants us to be just to others.

Those of us in the corridors of power should see our offices as opportunities to serve and not to be served. Public office holders from the least to the highest are servant leaders and we should emulate Prophet Muhammed (SAW), who dedicated his life to the service of humanity,” he said.

He added that the nation’s current democratic dispensation that has lasted 20 years is an opportunity for politicians and elected public office holders to prove that they were better than the military.

According to him, people in high places should not oppress their followers. They should see their offices as a way of bringing about development to the nation.

Tobun, who enjoined all to be appreciative to the Almighty Allah for sparing their lives, added in the statement that he was grateful to God that he was alive during another fasting period.

“We should not just do the right thing during this period, we should embrace virtues that we develop during Ramadan permanently and positively contribute to the progress of our neighbours.

“I am particularly delighted that I am alive to see another Ramadan and I pray that this will not be the last one for any of us.I want to charge my fellow Muslims to use this period to pray for peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

“Our nation is facing the most challenging period of her life, but I am very sure that there is light at the end of the tunnel.Love and compassion should be our watchword throughout the Ramadan period and beyond and with this Nigeria would be on the path of progress once again,” the statement reads

The lawmaker, who won his third term election into the Assembly in the just concluded general elections, thanked Nigerians for believing in the APC.

While thanking his constituents for voting for him to serve them for the third term, Tobun expressed happiness that Nigerians voted for President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

He also thanked residents of Lagos State for voting for the Governor-Elect of the state, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu of the APC in the last election.I am also happy that the APC won all the 40 available seats in the Lagos State House of Assembly in the 2019 general elections.