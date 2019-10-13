Calabar – The Deputy Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Joseph Bassey, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately implement the autonomy for state legislature and judiciary.

Bassey made the call on Sunday in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

According to him, the implementation will promote checks and balances and good governance.

He explained that it would also foster development and allow the legislature to checkmate activities of the executive.

“Every arm of government should be given the opportunity to be accountable to each other and their activities.

”People will continue to live in fear as long as the executive controls everything.

“We are not asking for the implementation of the autonomy to use it against the executive. The autonomy will only bring respect and promote what is right,” he said.

On the rule of law, Bassey called on Nigerians to promote the rule of law and adherence to it in all respect especially by obeying court orders.

“As a citizen of this nation, you must obey the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The only way we can forge ahead is when everyone recognises our constitution as a guideline.

“No society can grow when there is no rule of law. The economy and other sector will suffer because everyone will feel not protected.

“Nigeria is growing and as a country we must obey the rule of law because the judiciary is the last hope of the common man,” he said. (NAN)