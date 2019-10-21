Bet9ja Elephant Cup 2019/2020: A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Yinka Ogundimu, representing Agege Constituency 1, says football remains a medium of engaging youths to achieve their full potential, thereby curbing social vices among them.

The lawmaker said this as the Bet9ja Elephant Cup 2019/2020 League in Agege, a suburb area of Lagos kicked of Sunday.

Ogundimu, who is the Grand Patron of Elephant Cup, while speaking at the event, said youths involved in soccer have the opportunity to exhibit fully their God given potential.

He said that the competition was one of the efforts in engaging the youth in the community against social vises like drug addiction and others.

Ogundimu appreciated the organisers of the Cup and the supporters of the grassroots soccer for their consistent support annually.

Also, a popular musician, Temitope Adekunle, known as “Small Doctor’’, said the soccer matches was one of the competitions that brought the youth in the community together in unity.

According to him, many youths in the community have been engaged through the soccer competition, while some have been picked for international competitions.

He, however, advised the players and their supporters to always imbibe the spirit of fair play and shun violence during the matches.

Mr Felix Ajanaku, the Chairman of Elephant Cup Football Committee, commended the organisers for their steadfastness in organising it over 20 years.

“We thank God for his grace and for the opportunity given to us to continue the match for over 20 years of its existence.

“We advise the players and their supporters to shun any form of violence during and after the matches in the community,” he said.

NAN reports that the opening matches was between Great Achiever FC and Pokilee FC with Pokilee defeating their opponents 2-1, while Baddy Oosa FC and Unique FC end theirs in 2-2 draw in their first match.

NAN also reports that both players and over 1,000 spectators defied the heavy rainfall on Sunday to watch the opening of Bet9ja Elephant Cup league matches. (NAN)