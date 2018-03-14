Lawmaker, Omogbehin, emerges Ikale Man Of The Year

All roads lead to Labelle Event Centre, Isawo Road, Ikorodu, this Friday, as Ikale community in Lagos is set to honour some of their sons and daughter to mark this year’s celebration.

In a statement signed by the Chairman organizing committee, Rufus Iyiomoetan, he said, “This year’s event shall come in grand style with the celebration of our people that have done their best in making Ikale proud in their chosen careers.

“As usual, we shall celebrate our people, those that have done greatly to the development of our community through their professional calls. Our cultural values would be on display and we shall gather to discuss way forward for the development of our dear land”.

He added that, “His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Gbadebo Bajowa (JP) The Rebuja of Osooro Kingdom would be honoured alongside the following people; Commonwealth Gold Medalist, Miss Odunayo Adekuoroye; Barr. Abayomi Akeremale CP (Rtd); Comrade Israel Adesola; Dr. Adebolarin Adekanle, while Honourable Michael Omogbehin, member Federal House of Representative will be honoured as Ikale Man of the Year.

The Ikale Community in Lagos said the event will come up this weekend, at the Labelle Event Hall, Isawo Road, Agric Ikorodu, Lagos with the following top musical acts on the band stand; Toye Ibesanmi with his Tungba Music, Chief Onureye (Biripo music) and Adeniji Adekanle (Juju Music).

On his own, Gen. Prince Olu Bajowa OFR (Rtd), the grand patron of the Association has advised all sons and daughters of Ikale land to work towards positive development of the area.

While commending the organizers, he said, “Your continual celebration of our people and our heritage is a project we all appreciate and always look forward to every year. I want you to continue with the good work while I implore others to be proactive in making our community great.”

Afolabi Adefolalu