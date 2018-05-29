Lawmaker commends Buhari for renewing hope in democracy broadcast

The message of President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians on the occasion of the nation’s democracy day is a demonstration of purposeful leadership, candor, honour and courage, this is the view of Hon. Tunde Braimoh, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Braimoh, who is the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee on Information, Strategy and Security gave this commendation in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

The lawmaker, representing Kosofe Constituency II in the Assembly was reacting to President Buhari’s national broadcast to commemorate the 19th year of Democracy and his third anniversary in office.

“By that insightful speech, the President has displayed great intuition and has rekindled the hopes of the common man.

“Standing on the tripod of security, corruption and the economy, the President lucidly addressed the worries and concerns of not a few countrymen and women,” Braimoh said.

The lawmaker commended Buhari over dimensioning of government activities on security to include the subdue of insurgency, capacity for the military and “de-radicalization’ of the insurgents by way of rehabilitation.

He lauded the President for not attributing the successful strides on security exclusively to himself or to his government, but to the cooperation and collaboration of ‘elders and good people ‘ of the affected areas.

Braimoh added: “The President rightfully regaled in the popularly and internationally acclimated prowess of his administration in combating corruption; one of the major banes plaguing our polity.

“Wastage, leakages and pilferage are perhaps the most afflictive of our economic problems. His speech portends great hopes as he gave indication of renewed and even exponential efforts to tackle the hydra headed monster of corruption.

“Perhaps the most heartwarming part of the President’s speech is on the economy. The President spoke glowingly on his administration’s efforts to create wealth and reduce poverty.”

The lawmaker also commended the government for supporting the weak, the vulnerable, the youths, fresh and non graduates alike to find their feet.

According to him, the school feeding programme is promoting healthy living and providing jobs.

The lawmaker, who lauded the President for unprecedented investments in transportation, added that the importation of rice is reduced by 90 per cent.

According to him, this has thereby impacted the foreign reserve and by implication the economy.

Braimoh said: “His announcement on the “Not Too Young To Run Bill ” depicts a father of the nation with undying love for the youths manifesting his eagerness to transmit power whenever expedient.”

The President, in his nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, expressed his recommitment to achieve the three cardinal points of security, corruption and economy to lead the country into new era of justice and prosperity.

In his scorecards, Buhari said that his administration had delivered on security, fight against corruption, employment, transport, power, education among others and was working hard to revamp the economy.