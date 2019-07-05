By Benjamin Omoike

Business activities at the Sangotedo Market in Eti Osa, Lagos have been put on hold by the Lagos state Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) due to the indiscriminate dumping of refuse and poor hygiene practices by traders, resulting in serious environmental problems.

The development was made known by LAWMA’s Director of Public Affairs, Mrs. Folashade Kadiri through a press release.

The release cited the governor’s executive order on traffic and sanitation matters, which stresses government’s zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, and defacing the environment.

It noted that government’s efforts at restoring environmental sanity in the area were being thwarted by unhygienic activities of traders, who have consistently violated environmental laws and refused to patronize assigned PSP operators.

It stressed that the management was working round the clock to reposition the organization to rid the state of waste, necessitating the introduction of ‘Lagos at 4 am’ operation and other laudable initiatives aimed at restoring environmental integrity in the state.

The statement further said that the authority had warned of severe sanctions, including further closure of markets that indulge in indiscriminate dumping of refuse and on road medians.

It urged residents to support the state government’s quest to establish sustainable and liveable environment that would be the pride of everyone, adding that they should shun indiscriminate waste disposal and patronize assigned PSP operators.

It would be recalled that in February, LAWMA warned that it would shut down Ladipo Ultra-modern Market in Mushin due to poor waste management practices, a plan later shelved after the traders turned a new leaf.