On his way out of court after being ordered to remain in the DSS custody, Sowore had an interview with journalists during which he condemned his detention, saying “This is a lawless country.”

However,Sowore was cut short by security operatives who pulled him out of the court premises.

While he was struggling with the security agents,Sowore began to recite solidarity songs to his supporters.

Sowore was arraigned along with his co-defendant, Mr Olawale Bakare, by the Federal Government on seven charges lingering on conspiracy to commit treasonable felony and money laundering among others.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Again, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed Friday for the hearing of their bail application.