Lawan will stabilise 9th National Assembly – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Chief Charles Airhiavbere, says the emergency of Sen. Ahamed Lawan as President of the Senate would stabilise the 9th National Assembly.

Airhiavbere said in Benin on Tuesday that Sen. Lawan has garnered much experience in legislation to enable him lead the Senate, declaring that his wealth of experience and ability to reach out to his former and current colleagues would help him stabilise the assembly.

“I expect Lawan’s emergence to be of benefit to the entire country because his people have continuously returned him to the National Assembly since 1999.

“I also believe that with the support of the senators elect that are being inaugurated, he will take the 9th Assembly to a higher level of achievements because we count on his experience,” Airhiavbere said.

Similarly, a former member of the House of Representative and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state, Chief Sunday Emeyese, congratulated Lawan for emerging the new Senate President.

“The fact that he garnered substantial votes from not just the ruling party, but also from the opposition party is a welcome development and it’s good for democracy,” he said.Edo state Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, said that it is the responsibilityof the senators to elect their president and other principal officers, adding that they have exercised their rights.