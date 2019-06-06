Lawan unveils legislative agenda Friday

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

As the race the position of Senate President in the Ninth National Assembly inches closer, one of the leading contenders, Senator Ahmad Lawan, will on Friday,unveil his proposed legislative agenda ahead of the inauguration of the incoming Assembly.

The Agenda will contain the direction of the Ninth Senate if he emerges as Senate President.

According to the Ahmad Lawan Campaign Group, the event which holds on Friday, June 7 at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, will commence by 10am.

Inauguration of the Ninth Senate and election of Presiding Officers will hold on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Lawan who is currently the Senate Majority Leader, was endorsed for the position by the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.