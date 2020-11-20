Lawan to Nigerians: “Vote us out if you don’t like us,”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called on Nigerians to vote out lawmakers they are unsatisfied with, Daily Times gathered.

He made this statement on Friday at a retreat for top management of the National Assembly Service Commission and National Assembly in Abuja.

”Vote us out if you ‘don’t like us”, he said

Lawan also charged Nigerians against engaging in debates on the heavy salaries and allowances of federal lawmakers.

“Instead of trying to see how N128 billion will be utilized by the National Assembly, what will be the outputs and how useful they are to the Nigerian public, Nigerians only argue that the budget should be cut, it is too much.

“If you don’t like the set of members of the ninth National Assembly, change all of us in 2023. Get better people but help support the system to function,” he said.

Over the years the heavy take-home package of federal lawmakers has stirred controversies, with many Nigerians saying the lawmakers do not deserve the huge salaries and allowances they take home.

