Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Following the crises rocking the Bauchi, Edo and Plateau state houses of assembly, Senate President Ahmed Lawan has called on the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set in motion a workable dispute resolution mechanism to resolve the leadership squabbles in the affected state assemblies as well as other internal crisis in the party.

Lawan made this call on Monday in Abuja, when he met with the chairmen of the APC in the 36 states.

The Senate President said it has become imperative for the APC to come up with a better dispute mechanism to quickly address conflicts of interest as they arise, stressing that APC cannot afford any cracks on its wall at this time when it needs to consolidate on its election victory across the country.

Reacting to comments on political office holders putting their personal interests above the collective interest once they are elected into office, Lawan promised that the Senate under his watch will curtail any selfish interest and never allow it to override the collective interest.

He said there will always be crisis where individual interests are allowed to supersede the overall interest of the people because such a situation makes it difficult to achieve peace.

While acknowledging the contribution of the state APC chairmen to the party’s electoral victory at all levels, he said the Senate will work in a bi-partisan manner and closely with the executive arm of government to assist President Muhammadu Buhari achieve his next level agenda.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, Forum of APC state Chairmen, Aliyu

Buka Dalori from Borno state pledged to support the Senate President, asking him not to hesitate to come to them if he has issues with any APC senator, an offer Lawan politely turned down, saying he has great confidence and respect for the present crop of senators.