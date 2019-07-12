The leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives, National Assembly members and other top government functionaries from different states are expected to join thousands of Nigerians in Aiyetoro Gbede, Kogi state on Saturday for the burial of late Deaconess Comfort Melaye, the mother of Senator Dino Melaye.

According to the funeral timeline announced by the media and publicity sub-committee, activities related to the programme will take place from July 12 – 13.

Late Deaconess Comfort Melaye died in the presence of her family members in Aiyetoro Gbede on May 2, at the age of 70 following a brief illness.

The statement said there would be a wake-keep at the residence of the patriarch of the family, Elder Jonah E. Melaye, located at Jesus Street, Iluafon Quarters, Aiyetoro Gbede by 5pm on July 12.

The body of late deceased will lie in state on July 13 at Elder J.E. Melaye’s residence from 8:00am to 10:00am before being committed to mother earth at the Melaye’s family compound immediately.

A funeral service will hold in her honour same day at the Apostolic Church, Iluafon Assembly in Aiyetoro Gbede by 11:00am prompt.

Thereafter, guests will be entertained at the Girls Secondary School playground, Aiyetoro Gbede, from 1:00pm.

Late Deaconess Comfort Melaye is survived by her husband, Elder J.E. Melaye and children, including Sen. Dino Melaye, among other relations.