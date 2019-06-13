Lawan inaugurates committee on seats, office allocation

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Thursday inaugurated a 12- man ad hoc committee to work with the management of the National Assembly on issues bordering on house- keeping.

The decision to constitute the committee was taken at a 70- minute closed session of the Senate.

Lawan said the committee members will work with the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh and other management staff of the National Assembly to fine tune the allocation of seats in the chamber and offices to senators.

Headed by Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC/Borno North), the committee has two weeks to submit its report.

Other members of the Committee are Aisha Modibo (Adamawa Central), Gabriel Suswam ( Benue North East), Sabi Abdullahi (Niger North), Betty Appiafi (Rivers West), Nicholas Tofowomo (Ondo South), Bassey Albert (Cross River South), Stella Oduah (Anambra North), Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East), Solomon Olamilekan (Lagos West), Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North) and Jibril Barau (Kano North).

Meanwhile, the Senate plenary was adjourned to July 2.

Before adjourning, the Senate agreed to send messages to a number of persons informing them “that a quorum of the Senate has assembled and that the presiding officers of the 9th Assembly of the Senate have been elected.”

This message is to be sent to the President, the speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, office of the secretary to the government of the federation and international parliamentary bodies.