President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, at the weekend flagged off free medical outreach and mass animal vaccination in Yobe North Senatorial District, Yobe state.

The medical services offered at the outreach include free eye services, surgical services, gynaecological checking and surgeries for families.

According to his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, the services also cover free veterinary services such as mass animal vaccination for cattle, sheep and goats and treatment and care for sick animals.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony which held in four centres including his native home Gashua in Bade and Nguru Local Government Areas, Lawan said similar intervention took place last year August.

He said: “We did not want to repeat it this year because we had hoped that our people would have overcome the challenges, but we still have so many more that are facing those challenges.

“So long there are people with those challenges we will continue to intervene by the Grace of God.”

Lawan said the target for this year is to attend to 400 patients who are seriously in need of the intervention, adding however, that he was later informed by the leading surgeon that there are almost 800 people who have already been screened and will require the intervention.

“Now, I want to inform this gathering that all those that have been screened and found to be really in need of the surgery should be accommodated.

“So, we will be intervening for almost 800 patients this year by the grace of God. We pray that at the end of the day we have a successful surgery on those patients,” Lawan said.

Lawan was accompanied on the trip by Senator Ibrahim Bomai, representing Yobe South. The flag-off event was also attended by royal fathers in the domain including Emir of Mai Bade, Abubakar Sulaiman Umar, Emir of Yusufari, Alhaji Muhammad Zannah, Emir of Nguru, Alhaji Mustapha Ibn Kyari.