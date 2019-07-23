Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has expressed profound sadness over the avoidable loss of lives in the violent clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and security agents deployed to maintain law and order in Abuja on July 22.

Sen. Lawan expressed his condolences to the management of Channels Television on the tragic death of their reporter, Precious Owolabi, in the incident.

According to his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President said it is tragic that a brilliant life and professional prospect was abruptly cut short in a manner that diminishes us as citizens of a democratic nation.

He extended his condolences to the family of the late Owolabi, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on the painful loss of their son, member and colleague.

Also, the Senate President sent his condolences to the family of Usman Umar and the police over the death of their son and deputy commissioner of police during the incident, just as he sympathized with the families of other victims of the tragic clash.

“The President of the Senate strongly condemns the habitual resort to violence by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria under the guise of the exercise of their rights to freedom of association and expression.

“Senator Lawan also deplores the excessive use of force by the security agents on the protesters,” the statement stated, just as he called on the security agencies to evolve a new approach for the peaceful enforcement of law and order even in the face of provocation.

Finally, the Senate President urged the federal government to find a speedy resolution to the agitation by members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, within the context of the rule of law and national peace and security.

“All lawful options need to be considered towards avoiding carnage from needless confrontations of citizens with the security forces,” he added.