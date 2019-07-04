By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve the proposed industrial action due to the alleged delay in implementation of the N30, 000 minimum wage, saying Nigeria cannot stand such action.

Lawan made the appeal when the executive of the NLC and the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) led by Comrade Ayuba Wabara and Sunday Sabiyi respectively, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

He called for further understanding and patriotism, adding that some states have started paying the agreed minimum wage, adding that “we should not encourage personal issues to overshadow our collective responsibility to nation building.

“We will journey with you to ensure absolute implementation of the minimum wage by the federal government.”

The Senate President also tasked the PASAN to collaborate with the management and leadership of the National Assembly, urging them to present issue base arguments instead on engaging strike action to press home their demands.

He assured his guests that the ninth assembly will not be detracted, but remain focued in pursing growth in every sector of the country.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba later presented a congratulatory card to the Senate President for his emergence as the chairman of the National Assembly, just as he pledged the commitment and collaboration of the Labour unions to the legislators.

Earlier, the Chairman, PASAN, Comrade Sunday Sabiyi congratulated the President of the Senate and the leadership of the Senate on the emergence as the presiding officers of the Senate.

He urged Lawan to put in use his wealth of experience as a ranking senator to the service and protection of the interests of the people.

Sabiyi used the occasion to table the demands of the parliamentary staff in the National Assembly in implementation of 2018 arrears of 28 per cent and balance of 50 per cent consolidated legislative salary, implementation of condition of service recently approved by the 8th National Assembly, training of staff, health insurance and life insurance premium.